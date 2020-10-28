Students displaying excellence during the first six weeks at North Lamar High School were recognized for their achievements by Principal Mark Keith.
Keith told the students they were nominated by their teachers based on character, academics, attendance and overall representation of the core values of North Lamar High School. Each six weeks top students will be recognized.
Beginning in the top row are: Science — Merideth Puckett, Maddie Walters and Jaxon Spangler; Career and Technology — Keeley Mahon, Katelyn Yearwood and Lane Ausmus; and Social Studies — Ariah Still, Sloane Hill, Sela Geeslin and Merideth Puckett; second row, English — Mackenna Miller, Hannah Jackson and Wyatt Brady; Foreign Language — Victoria Smith, Chelsey Padier and Lindsey Michael; and Math — Merideth Puckett, Aaron Quezada, Rebecca Dueck and Wyatt Brady; bottom row, Fine Arts — Makenna Morton, Davie Rater, Daven Black and Kayla Good. Not pictured are Taryn Wallace for English and Charles McMellon for Science and Career and Technology.
