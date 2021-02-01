Marsha Lynn Phillips Brown, age 62, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at her residence.
Marsha was born on April 7, 1958, in Clarksville to Jack E. and Ramona Joan Skaggs Phillips. Her parents and an infant daughter, Ashley Ann Wilburn, preceded her in death.
During her career, Marsha was secretary for both Texas Bragg Trailer Company and Mt. Pleasant High School. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Marsha was a 1976 graduate of Clarksville High School. In school she was outgoing and was a majorette, Farm Bureau Queen and Miss Red River County. Marsha loved her family and friends and will be missed by all.
Graveside services are set for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Savannah Cemetery, with Evan Butler officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home. Covid-19 regulations apply.
Marsha will lie in state on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, for friends and family to view and sign the register.
Pallbearers are Ben Phillips, Baxter Phillips, Eddie Phillips, Zach Phillips, Will Phillips and Reese Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers are Marty Sustaire, Ronnie Farmer, James Hall and Ashley Walker.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Brown, of Mt. Pleasant; two sons, Adam Joe Wilburn, of Avery and Jason Ray Wilburn, of Denison; two daughters, Sarah Hilton and husband, Derick, of Houston and Mindy Barrow, of College Station; one sister, Beverly Sustaire and husband, Marty, of Paris; three brothers, Eddie Phillips and wife, Cathy, of the Lone Star Community, Baxter Phillips, of Paris and Ben Phillips and wife, Tiffany, of Paris; four grandsons, Spencer, Elijah, Logan and Landon; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memories and condolences may be added at .clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
