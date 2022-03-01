Voting Locations.png

No flowery language, no attempts at a compelling argument. This is just a reminder that today is Primary Election Day in Texas, and your last chance to choose a Republican and Democrat nominee for the November General Election, in such races where each party has a candidate. Some races will be decided today.

Information from the Lamar County Elections Office shows 3,131 of the county’s registered voters cast a ballot during the two-week early voting period. That’s nearly 10% of the county’s 31,581 registered voters — the number reported in the November 2021 constitutional amendment election.

Think about it — in some races, just 1 in 10 Lamar County residents are helping to choose the person who will represent us. In others, they’re selecting who gets a shot in the November general election.

Democracy works best when all voices are heard. We do that by voting. Don’t miss out.

