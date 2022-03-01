No flowery language, no attempts at a compelling argument. This is just a reminder that today is Primary Election Day in Texas, and your last chance to choose a Republican and Democrat nominee for the November General Election, in such races where each party has a candidate. Some races will be decided today.
Information from the Lamar County Elections Office shows 3,131 of the county’s registered voters cast a ballot during the two-week early voting period. That’s nearly 10% of the county’s 31,581 registered voters — the number reported in the November 2021 constitutional amendment election.
Think about it — in some races, just 1 in 10 Lamar County residents are helping to choose the person who will represent us. In others, they’re selecting who gets a shot in the November general election.
Democracy works best when all voices are heard. We do that by voting. Don’t miss out.
Klark Byrd
The Paris News Editorial Board publishes editorials on topics of local relevance on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
