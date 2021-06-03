Paris High School senior Harrison England earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boys Scouts of America earlier in the year, and recently participated in a Court of Honor ceremony via video conference with a Scout troop in Austin.
Harrison moved with his family to Paris the summer before his junior year in high school, and he completed merit badge requirements during the “year of Covid-19” when Scouts everywhere worked online and attended virtual meetings.
Harrison’s scouting journey began in 2009 when he joined Cub Scouts in first grade as a Tiger Cub in Austin, and for the past 12 years, he has hiked over 100 miles, camped for 50 nights including nights that fell below freezing and others that were 100-plus degrees, cooked over open fires, learned to sail, ride horseback, kayak, white water rafted and learned countless life skills including Wilderness First Aid and CPR training, according to information presented at his Court of Honor.
“Having the opportunity to spend a lot of time outdoors with Boy Scouts helped instill deep respect and a love for the environment in Harrison,” his mother, Stacy Nash England, said. “Scouting has also taught leadership skills and the importance of making a difference in your community.”
Both in Austin and in Paris, Harrison connected to the community by volunteering with organizations that re-home the homeless and help those with food insecurities. Mobile Loaves & Fishes in Austin and the Paris Downtown Food Pantry provided many hours of service.
For his Eagle project, Harrison chose to protect a nature preserve located behind his Austin middle school from erosion damage due to excessive water runoff. He built gabion-style burns with natural stone found in the area, which diverted water to an existing dry creek bed. He then created water collection sites for wildlife.
Harrison will graduate from Paris High School on Friday, and he will continue his passion for the environment by attending Texas Christian University and majoring in business with a focus on energy technology and management.
The son of Guy and Stacey England, he is the grandson of Gary and Becky Nash, of Paris, and Hardy and Elizabeth England, of Round Rock.
