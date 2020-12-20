Scared of needles? Get vaccinated against the flu without having to get a shot. HealthCARE Express is now offering Flumist Quadrivalent, a vaccine sprayed into the nose to help protect against the flu.
The flu is mainly spread through droplets when someone with the flu coughs, sneezes or talks.The virus typically enters your body through your nose, so FLUMIST hits it right at the source. HealthCARE Express can offer this vaccination option for those nine years old and older. One spritz in each nostril can help protect against the flu.
Flumist is a live vaccine, containing a weakened form of the influenza virus. These vaccinations are intended to trigger an immune response, not to infect you with the virus. Live vaccines help your body build up antibodies against the virus, and since the Flumist vaccine is administered in the nose, it helps build up immunity where the flu often enters.
People with egg allergies, those taking aspirin or flu medications, or those that have trouble breathing shouldn’t get the Flumist vaccine. Be sure to talk to a HealthCARE Express provider about any concerns before you get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.