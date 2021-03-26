Jerry Don Nabors, age 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on March 23, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1954 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Cecil Nabors and Rose Mary Watson Nabors.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Life Church (UPC) in Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Graveside to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas at 1:30 p.m.
Jerry married the love of his life on March 2, 2003, and they were together for 20 years.
He had a passion for racing dirt bikes, at which he won numerous trophies over the years. Jerry worked for Turner Bros. for over 25 years, as well as Russell and Sons. Jerry loved to spend time with his family and fixing things.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara Nabors; children, Melissa Bridges and husband, Randell, Carrie Dearinger, Jennifer Nabors, Christian Bearden and wife, Michelle, Brittany Motta and husband, Danny, Mark Bearden, Brea Anna Smith and husband, Josh; grandchildren, Alexis, Jordan, Julia, Kirsten, Mason, Sierra, MaCaul, Sebastian, Michael, Aubrey, Karyson, Leo; mother, Rose Mary Watson Nabors.
Preceding him in death is his father Cecil Nabors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.