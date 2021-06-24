DURANT, Okla.– Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority, partnering with Rural Health Network of Oklahoma, will hold free vaccination clinics in Hugo and Antlers in Oklahoma on July 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The clinics are open to anyone, 12 years older and older.
“Making the Covid-19 vaccine available to all those in Southeastern Oklahoma is important to us and our mission,” said Paul Marcum, Health IT Manager for Rural Health Network of Oklahoma.
The Antlers team will be at the Antlers Fair Barn on Highway 271. Those in Hugo can go to the Hugo Agriplex at 415 E. Rena Street. Appointments are not required but encouraged for a faster experience. To make an appointment, call 580-326-7561 extension 35086.
“I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccination. It is a safe way to reduce the risk of the Covid-19 virus,” said Dr. Jason Hill, Chief Medical Officer for CNHSA.
