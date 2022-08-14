Nina Adelle Evans, age 85, of Detroit, Texas, passed away on Aug. 10, 2022.
Nina was born and raised in Kentucky before moving to Illinois as a young woman and finally settling in Texas, where she remained with her family.
She was married to Glen Evans in Illinois on June 3, 1967, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage together before her passing.
Always a caretaker for her family, Nina left school early to care for her brother, Charles after he was injured in an accident; after several years, she moved to Illinois with her brother, Lerman to help care for his family as well. Once Nina began a family of her own, her children became her focus and she dedicated her life to motherhood.
Nina was a bright, sharp-witted woman with a sometimes shocking sense of humor. She loved Elvis, Christmas decorations (but only the ones that sang and danced!) and spent many hours reading novels and gardening. She became a dedicated grandma later in her life and never missed an opportunity to spend time with her growing family.
Nina is survived by her husband, Glen; four children, Gail Chesser and husband, John, and their daughters, Shauna and Jennifer, JR Evans and wife, Linda, and his sons, Christopher, Joshua and TJ, Michael Evans and wife, Georgia, and their son, Nicholas, and Linda Lovelace and her husband, Conley. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ethel Lee; her three siblings; and one great-grandson.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with visitation at 9:30 a.m. She will be buried in Detroit Cemetery.
