The Lamar County Jail passed all areas of an unnanounced on-site inspection earlier this year.

The Texas Rangers are investigating an inmate death at the Lamar County Jail.

At 11:15 p.m. April 23, a 40-year-old male inmate in the jail took his life by hanging in an isolation cell, Sheriff Scott Cass said. The inmate was not from the area, the sheriff said.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will not release the inmate’s name out of respect for the family, Cass said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Cass said.

