Jerry Lynn Shoemate, 71, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022 in Heartland, Texas.
Funeral services have been set for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Jerry Lynn Shoemate, of the Lamar County Community of Novice, was born on March 1, 1951, in Pampa, Texas to James E. Shoemate and Betty Ruth Miller Shoemate.
He died on Oct. 1, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Heartland, Texas.
Jerry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Peter Elett and Bessie Ora Madding Shoemate; maternal grandparents, Cecil Charles and Gladys Lillian Leib Miller; parents, James Elett and Betty Ruth Miller Shoemate; brothers, Ernest Wade Shoemate and Printice Lee Shoemate; and two sons, Patrick Shane Shoemate and Eric Daniel Shoemate.
He is survived by his daughter, Jana Michelle Prado; grandsons, Christopher Hayden Prado and Christian Daniel Shoemate; granddaughters, Lauryn Aubree Prado and Alexia Faith Prado; brother, Jack Wayne Shoemate and wife, Lynn; sister-in-law, Connie Shoemate; four nephews, Ben Shoemate and wife, Cari, Jason Shoemate and wife, Rachael, Chris Shoemate and wife, Melissa and Justin Shoemate and wife, Kristen; one niece, Alexia Estes and husband, Jeffery; and numerous grandnephews and nieces.
Jerry grew up on a farm in Novice, attended Lone Star Elementary School, and graduated from Powderly High School. He served in the US Army. He attended Novice Baptist Church until he left home and it was there that he accepted Christ as his savior.
Although he worked at jobs in the Dallas-Ft Worth area, he most enjoyed his time managing the operations of the Loma Alta ranch in Pin Hook.
Online condolences may be sent to the Shoemate family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.