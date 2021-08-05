Services for Mrs. Chaka Richard of Mansfield, 42, formerly of Clarksville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 30, in Mansfield.
Services for Richard will be held at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Zion Traveler Baptist Church, 601 S. Walnut St., in Clarksville, with the Rev. Willie Coulter officiating. Interment will be in the Thompson Towne Cemetery in Clarksville.
The viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Citizens Funeral Home.
Attendees are asked to wear masks to both events.
Services are under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home in Clarksville, and online condolences can be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
