Chisum Beta Club recently had 17 members qualify for competition at the national convention to be held in Orlando, Florida, next June. Members participated in the virtual Regional Leadership Summit in November, and all three competing teams advanced.
For the in service snapshot, Grace Preston, Kaci Williams, Tinslee Allan, Grace Hawthorne and Lindey Young. For the rapid response team were Jeffrey Hurst, Adrian Norris, Jonathan Herron, Grace Ballard, Maddie Shires and Rylee Chapman. In Lead Outside the Box team are Peyton Holland, Jennifer Perez, Carly Bell, Serena Whatley, Brooklyn Atnip and Emmerson Boutwell.
