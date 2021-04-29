Paris police arrested 43-year-old Norma Marie Council at her residence on two felony Denton County warrants at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday. The warrants were bond surrender warrants on two possession of controlled substance charges. Council was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
At 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of 3rd Street NW. David Sirbron Royal, 36, was found to have an outstanding felony bond surrender warrant out of Lamar County on two counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in a drug free zone. Royal was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Tykedra Shakiria Anderson, 25, of Paris, was arrested on a Lamar County felony bond surrender warrant in the 600 block of 6th Street NE at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.