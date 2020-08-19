Paris ISD teachers were welcomed back to campus Wednesday morning by teacher comedian Eddie B.
Eddie B surprised Paris ISD staff members by jumping into their Virtual District-wide Convocation meeting through Google Meets.
Eddie B is a Houston native and educator who soared to new heights by creating his own opportunity with “I’m Already Professionally Developed Tour.” He has established himself as the official voice of teachers across the globe. He entertained the staff at Paris ISD for 20 minutes this morning by adding humor to help kick off their 2020-21 school year.
“With all of the seriousness going on with Covid-19 and the return to school guidelines, we thought it would be nice to have someone to help lighten the atmosphere and take away some of the anxiety of being back on campus,” said Althea Dixon, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and accountability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.