Tim Edwin Upchurch, 75, of Paris, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Duane Hamil and Steve Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in West Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Tim, the son of Chester Upchurch and Dorothy Bell Stockton Upchurch, was born on Nov. 13, 1946, in Paris.
He graduated from Paris High School in 1963. Tim then joined the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1968.
He worked a number of years for Brown & Root and the Campbell Soup Company. He then began his career as a building contractor, which has spanned many years. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge. Tim lived an interesting and adventurous life.
His parents; and a brother, Freeman Upchurch, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Deborah Gates Upchurch; children, Timothy Upchurch and wife, Larissa, Trevor Upchurch and wife, Autumn, Brandi Raley and husband, Charlie, Ashley Nichols, Brandon Nichols, Jeremy Smith and wife, Leah and Chris Smith and wife, Kayley; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Chris Smith, Jeremy Smith, Cody Upchurch, Blake Upchurch, Gavin Cutshall and Lanny Lewis. Honorary bearers will be Bill Leach, Spider Webb and Steve Jackson.
