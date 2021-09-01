Officers worked numerous shots fired calls and eventually were dispatched to the 2600 block of West Austin Street, where at least one of the incidents had occurred. They arrested Colby Flowers at that location.
Flowers was arrested for felon in possession of firearm and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
A traffic stop later in the location of 1300 Fitzhugh Street resulted in the arrest of Kenneth Crittenden, who was arrested and charged with multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of weapon and possession of marijuana.
Raven Jordan, also involved, was charged with numerous municipal warrants. The investigation will continue.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 116 calls for service and made four arrests Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.