Linda Lou Guthrie of Paris, Texas went home to be with the Lord on Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022.
She was a graduate of Walker County High School in Jasper, Alabama and attended business school to earn her education in Insurance. Linda worked with CNA in Dallas for many years. Linda was a member of Valwood Baptist Church while she and her husband, DC Armstrong, lived there.
Linda loved to Square Dance, travel the world and learned to play the Lowery Majesty roll top organ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, DC Armstrong; her parents, Edna NeSmith and Claud Jackson Guthrie; her brothers, Amos Guthrie, Joe Guthrie and Jack Guthrie.
She is survived by her stepson, Dan Armstrong and his wife, Missi; her brother, Bob Guthrie and his wife, Carolyn; her sister-in-law, Mary Lou; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and so many friends and family members who love her.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home (1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas 75460). Services will be immediately following visitation at 6 p.m. Linda will be buried in Jasper, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 near her hometown of Townley, Alabama.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Prime Time in Paris, Texas or to The Parkinson’s Voice Project (646 N. Coit Rd. #2250, Richardson, TX 75080.
Services are under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Home.
