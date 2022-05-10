STATS FOR WEEK OF 5/2: Killian came up big for his team in their bi-district win against Alba-Golden over the weekend. In the series opener, he went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in two of his team’s four runs. In the second game, he pitched one inning in relief, and made the most of it, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
NAME:
Canon Ingram
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 5/2: Ingram made a big impact in his team’s bi-district round win, going a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the series-clinching victory.
NAME:
Kirk Killian
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 5/2: Killian came up big for his team in their bi-district win against Alba-Golden over the weekend. In the series opener, he went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in two of his team’s four runs. In the second game, he pitched one inning in relief, and made the most of it, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
NAME:
Kate Rainey
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 5/2: Though it came in a losing effort, Rainey had a good showing in her team’s area round loss to Mabank over the weekend. In the first game, she was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate, scoring one of her team’s two runs. In the second game, she was one of just two Pantherettes to come away with a hit.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
