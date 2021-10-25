Paris police found Alyssa Haley Thoms, 30, of Paris, in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue at 1:37 a.m. Saturday. Thoms had an outstanding felony bond surrender warrant. She was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of Lamar Avenue at 2:03 p.m. Saturday for an expired registration. During the stop, the passenger, 39-year-old Amber Lea Burdette, of Lamar County, was found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Denton County. Burdette was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Carla Sue Young, 60, of Paris, was arrested at her home on a parole violation warrant at 1:54 a.m. Monday. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris police investigating assault complaints
Paris police spoke with an assault complainant at 3:19 a.m. Saturday. The complainant flagged the officer down and reported that he and his father had been in an altercation at a relative’s house. The complainant left that home and was later blocked in the road in the 2000 block of 19th Street SW by his father. The father then pointed a shotgun at the complainant and threatened him with it, police were told. The incident is under investigation.
At 7:27 a.m. Saturday, police responded to an assault report in the George Wright Homes area. Officers met with a 31-year-old man who reported that his ex-girlfriend and her daughter assaulted him. The complainant reported that as he got out of his vehicle, his pistol fell out of his pocket and the daughter picked it up and struck him with it causing a cut and bruise on his forehead. When the assailants left the area, they dropped the pistol in a field across the street, police learned. The incident is under investigation.
Disturbance report leads to warrant arrest
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 4100 block of Misty Lane at 9:17 p.m. Saturday, where they arrested 22-year-old Kyle Alexander Frye when he was found to have an outstanding warrant charging him with burglary of a residence out of Rains County Sheriff’s Office. Frye was additionally charged with threatening assault and resisting arrest. He was booked and was awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating vehicle theft reports
Paris police responded to a vehicle theft in the 2600 block of North Main Street at 7:51 a.m. Sunday. The complainant reported his 2006 white Chevrolet pick-up was stolen sometime during the night. The complainant also reported that a 1994 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was on a Speedloader EX flatbed trailer he was pulling back to Louisiana, and it was taken along with the pick-up. The vehicles were entered into the national computer as being stolen. Police believe the thieves stole a Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up from the area and left that vehicle in the parking lot. That vehicle was later reported as stolen by the owner. The incidents are under investigation.
Paris man charged with vehicle theft
Paris police were notified of a stolen vehicle in the Paris area and found it in the 2100 block of Bonham Street. The vehicle was reported stolen from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The driver, 51-year-old Jeremy Richard Johnston, of Paris, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 227 calls for service and arrested 14 people during the weekend.
