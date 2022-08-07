Just weeks before the start of the school year, dozens of local first responders participated in the first active shooter training since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
“We’ll do this every year before school starts,” said Paris Police Chief Richard Salter. “Schools are the hot subject right now in this country. And so yeah, we’re way overdue for this. You practice how you play, and the more we do this, the better we’re gonna get and less mistakes we’re gonna make.”
Multiple agencies across Lamar County participated in a two-day Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) course this week at Travis High School of Choice.
According to alerrt.org, the training is “a performance-level course designed to improve integration between law enforcement, fire, tele-communicator and emergency medical services (EMS) in active attack / shooter events.”
Participating agencies included Paris Police Department, Paris Fire Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Paris EMS, Paris ISD Police Department, PJC Police Department and the Lamar County Emergency Response Team.
Salter said he is impressed with the coordination between the area agencies.
“I’m impressed with the way these guys work,” Salter said. “You know, we work really, really, well in chaos situations.”
The ALERRT training marked the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began and will be the first of several active shooter drills held throughout the year.
“We have another class coming up this fall,” says Paris Fire Department Deputy Chief Chad Graves, “and then there will be a class that’s just law enforcement, so there will be different trainings. Other classes will have a mixture of law enforcement, fire, EMS and our dispatch. It’s kind of hitting it from different angles to make sure you cover, hopefully, all the bases.”
Graves said all area school resource officers received invitations to attend, but only resource officers from Paris ISD and Paris Junior College participated.
“Chisum ISD PD and North Lamar ISD were both invited to this training and were unable to attend,” Graves said in an email follow-up.
Paris Police Officer Jacob Fulton said active response training is necessary in the wake of multiple mass shootings across the United States, including the May 24 massacre of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
“I mean, it’s necessary with all the stuff going on,” he said in-between drill scenarios. “Anybody can be the first guy there, so you never know. Heaven forbid, it could be me.”
According to alerrt.org, the program started in 2002 as a partnership between Texas State University, San Marcos Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office “to address the need for active shooter response training for first responders.”
The FBI, with the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, deemed the program the national standard in 2013.
