Just weeks before the start of the school year, dozens of local first responders participated in the first active shooter training since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“We’ll do this every year before school starts,” said Paris Police Chief Richard Salter. “Schools are the hot subject right now in this country. And so yeah, we’re way overdue for this. You practice how you play, and the more we do this, the better we’re gonna get and less mistakes we’re gonna make.”

Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.

