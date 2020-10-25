OCT. 22 to OCT. 24
Paris Police Department
Lauren Rhea Samuel, 33: Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, display fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Dominique Cottrell, 34: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, resisting arrest/search/transport, duty on striking an unattended vehicle.
Roderick Tyron Chaffin, 49: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Dovis Paul Goss, 32: Evading arrest/detention, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Scott Arnold, 38: Burglary of a building.
Tristan Cole Brown, 20: Bond surrender/criminal mischief, $100 to $750, bond surrender/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Eduardo Leon, 25: Assault (Class C).
Bradley Kyle Foster, 49: Fraudulent possession of a controlled usbatance, prescription schedule III/IV (five counts).
Staff Reports
