Mitchell Keith Scott, 61, of Paris, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.

Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Thomas McArthur officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mitchell, the son of Jennings Delaney “J.D.” Scott and Marcia Faye Jackson Scott, was born March 8, 1961, in Paris.

He graduated from Honey Grove High School in 1979. Mitchell then began his career at Earth Grains, retiring following a span of more than twenty years. He was a volunteer at CASA for Kids where he was named volunteer of the year. Mitchell was a member of Calvary Chapel in Paris.

Survivors include his wife, Traci Whitaker Scott; two daughters, Alexis McDougal and husband, Michael Paul, and Alycia Scott and Chris McKinney; a brother, Marcus Scott and wife Edith; two stepchildren, Trevor McDonald and wife, Sarah, and Kendall McDonald; and grandchildren, Delaney Brown, Adelyn Brown, Dallas Legg, Kyler McGuyer, Hunter McDonald and Austin McDonald; along with a host of friends.

