Mitchell Keith Scott, 61, of Paris, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Thomas McArthur officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mitchell, the son of Jennings Delaney “J.D.” Scott and Marcia Faye Jackson Scott, was born March 8, 1961, in Paris.
He graduated from Honey Grove High School in 1979. Mitchell then began his career at Earth Grains, retiring following a span of more than twenty years. He was a volunteer at CASA for Kids where he was named volunteer of the year. Mitchell was a member of Calvary Chapel in Paris.
Survivors include his wife, Traci Whitaker Scott; two daughters, Alexis McDougal and husband, Michael Paul, and Alycia Scott and Chris McKinney; a brother, Marcus Scott and wife Edith; two stepchildren, Trevor McDonald and wife, Sarah, and Kendall McDonald; and grandchildren, Delaney Brown, Adelyn Brown, Dallas Legg, Kyler McGuyer, Hunter McDonald and Austin McDonald; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.