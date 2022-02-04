Paris police responded to a theft in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrested a 31-year-old Indiana man after he gave the officers a wrong name. It was found the man had at least two previous convictions for theft, so he was charged with theft of under $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions along with failure to identify. He was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Two jailed on suspicion of burglary
Paris police arrested a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both of Paris, at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of North Main Street. The arrests stemmed from an investigation of a burglary that led detectives to their arrest. The burglary occurred in the 700 block of North Collegiate Drive and was reported on Jan. 31. Both were booked and placed in the city jail pending further investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 168 calls for service and arrested 10 people Wednesday and Thursday.
There are four Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party’s nominations to be the next Texas attorney general in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
