WYLIE — The North Texas Municipal Water District and the Bois d’Arc Lake Watershed Partnership announce the opening of the formal public comment period for the draft Bois d’Arc Lake Watershed Protection Plan. Comments will be accepted now through March 3. A copy of the draft plan is available for download on the Bois d’Arc Lake website at: BoisdArcLake.org/watershed.
The public is welcome to view a hard copy of the draft plan and submit comments in writing at the Bois d’Arc Lake Operations Center, 4989 FM 897 Dodd City, Texas 75438, during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 3.
“We encourage stakeholders to submit comments to ensure the draft plan accurately reflects their ideas and vision for protecting water quality in Bois d’Arc Lake,” David Cowan, district watershed manager, said. “Once we’ve received and reviewed all comments, NTMWD and the Bois d’Arc Lake Watershed Partnership will move forward with implementation of the Bois d’Arc Lake Watershed Protection Plan.”
Comments on the plan may also be submitted on the Bois d’Arc Lake website at BoisdArcLake.org/watershed, by emailing dcowan@ntmwd.com or by mailing David Cowan, Watershed Manager at NTMWD, 851 Forrest Ross Rd, Wylie, Texas 75098.
Bois d’Arc Lake’s primary purpose is to provide drinking water to more than two million people in North Texas communities served by the district, including Fannin County. Protecting water quality is important to preserving this critical water supply, especially as changes in land use and development occur in the watershed.
The implementation measures outlined in the draft plan are voluntary, and are aimed at providing increased educational programming and financial and technical resources to local stakeholders.
“Thanks to the avid participation and dedication of local stakeholders in the Bois d’Arc Lake Watershed Partnership, this Draft Plan has been developed to proactively protect water quality and help prevent degradation in the future,” Cowan said.
Key area partners supporting the Bois d’Arc Lake Watershed Protection Plan efforts include Fannin County, Fannin County Soil and Water Conservation District, cities of Bonham and Honey Grove. The North Texas Municipal Water District has also worked closely with the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board and the Texas A&M AgriLife Texas Water Resources Institute throughout development of the Draft Plan.
For information on the Bois d’Arc Lake Watershed Protection plan and public comment period, contact David Cowan at 469-626-4416 or dcowan@ntmwd.com.
