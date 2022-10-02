Stone Ave. closing bw.jpg

A large portion of Stone Avenue, the roadway that wraps around the back of Paris Regional Medical Center between the hospital and several North Lamar ISD campuses, will be closed for major road repair effective 5 a.m. Thursday.

The road is expected to remain closed for at least three weeks and will reopen as soon as work is complete.

