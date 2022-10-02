A large portion of Stone Avenue, the roadway that wraps around the back of Paris Regional Medical Center between the hospital and several North Lamar ISD campuses, will be closed for major road repair effective 5 a.m. Thursday.
The road is expected to remain closed for at least three weeks and will reopen as soon as work is complete.
Announcements will be made to the public once the road has reopened. “The PRMC emergency room, NLISD and various businesses along Stone Avenue will still be accessible,” said Savannah Abbott, director of marketing and communications for PRMC, “however, alternate routes should be used while road repairs are in progress. We ask that traffic not be rerouted through Deshong Drive in front of the hospital.”
To access Stone Avenue:
If approaching PRMC from Loop 286, take the exit to US 271. Head north on 271. Turn right at the light onto Stone Avenue. This will allow access to the businesses prior to the hospital, NLISD and the PRMC Emergency Room.
“If you exit to Stillhouse Road by Chili’s, continue straight on the access road to 271 and follow the aforementioned directions,” said Abbott. “Please do not take Deshong Drive along the front of the hospital as an alternate route as we have patients and visitors utilizing those crosswalks continuously and additional traffic will back up.”
According to the hospital, access to the main entrance of PRMC, the Women’s and Children’s rotunda and the pavilions will not change. Access to Paris Fitness & Aquatics from Stillhouse Road will not be affected by the construction.
The closure will begin after the PF&A entrance.
“We understand this project comes with inconvenience,” said Abbott, “but the repairs are necessary at this time. Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we complete this long-awaited and much-needed project.”
