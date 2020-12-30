Roy B. Gibson , 95, went home to be with his Lord on Dec. 27, 2020.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. for the viewing and at 2 p.m. for the service, at Evergreen Cemetery at the outdoor Pavilion on S Church St. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
He was born in Paris on Dec. 23, 1925. He served in the Marine Corp. participating in multiple campaigns during WWII and received a purple heart.
He was married to the late Jean Francis Gibson for 68 years. In addition to his wife, he is also preceded in death by his son, Richard and daughter in-law, Kathy.
Survivors include his son, Ronald Gibson; daughter in-laws, Glenda Gibson and Jan Goss Gibson; grandchildren Jason Gibson, Lauren Trice, Ashley Hazard and Matthew Gibson; great-grandchildren, Lennox, Finley, Chloe, Judah, Amethy and Olivia.
