Vincent Peter McKenna passed away on June 17, 2021, in Austin, Texas, after a brief battle with lung cancer at the age of 74.
Vince was born on Dec. 6, 1946, on his home farm in Winneshiek County, Iowa, to William and Ann McKenna.
He attended Bluffton No. 6 Country School through eighth grade and then Decorah, Iowa, High School.
He married the love of his life, Julieanne Ellis, on Nov. 25, 1967, in Canton, Minnesota. They created a happy and loving family, with four biological children, and several “adopted” sons and daughters who were loved and considered part of the family.
After they were married, Vince spent a few years owning a Standard Oil station in Chatfield, Minnesota. He and Julie then moved to Strawberry Point, Iowa, where Vince worked in sales as a territory manager for Cargill Seed. In 1973, he returned to family farming after his father passed away.
Vince moved his family to Paris, Texas, in 1981 and proceeded to have a farm management business. In 1983, he went to work for Kimberly-Clark in Paris, in the production of Huggies diapers. He later helped develop the machine that made Pull-Ups Training Pants, and finished out his career as a process specialist for Kimberly-Clark, retiring in 2009.
After retirement, Vince and Julie moved to Austin, Texas, to be near their three sons and two of their grandchildren. Vince enjoyed woodworking and began doing handyman work in their new neighborhood. He continued doing so until he passed. He had many devoted clients, many of whom became friends, and all treasured his knowledge and caring personality.
Vince’s greatest joy in life was being a father and grandfather, and that showed in every day of his life. He was admired, respected and deeply loved by all who knew him. He had a cheerful disposition and was always willing to help anyone at any time. Vince always said that he was the luckiest man he knew, and that he had lived a great life, right up to the end.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; his daughter, Trish Mitchell, of Austin, Texas; three sons, Vincent Jr. (Kieu), of Cedar Park, Texas, Will, of Austin, Texas, and Ryan (Megan), of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, Jonathan and Joshua Mitchell and Rowan and Quinn McKenna; five brothers, Donald (Jo), of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Terry (Diane), of Mission, Texas, Tom, of Mission, Texas, David, of Mission, Texas, and William Jr., of Williamsburg, Iowa; and nine sisters, Margaret McCrea, of Waterloo, Iowa, Mabel (Del) Heth, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Donna (Kevin) Ward, of San Antonio, Texas, Mercedes (Roman) Gossman, of Rose Creek, Minnesota, Karen (LeAllen) Buerger, of Monona, Iowa, Kathy (Rich) Giesbrecht, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Ann Marie (Lucian) Skretta, of Jefferson, Wisconsin, Laurie Selberg, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Mary Ellen (Louie) Geronomie, of LeSueur, Minnesota. Other survivors include two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou McKenna, of Prosper, Minnesota, and Bethany McKenna, of Ridgeway, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his father, William; his mother, Ann; four brothers, Leo, Gerald, Patrick and Gary; and grandson, Aedan.
In lieu of flowers, if anyone would like to honor Vince’s memory, the family has created a fundraiser that will allow them to make a memorial donation to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, Texas, to dedicate a large oak tree in Vince’s honor. Any additional funds will go to the Central Texas Food Bank and towards lung cancer research. The web address of the the fundraiser is as follows: https://gofund.me/7a7509b6
Vince was cremated and part of his remains will be interred at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church cemetery in Bluffton, Iowa, subsequent to a celebration of his life there on Sept. 25, 2021. The remainder of his remains will be spread in Drogheda, Ireland, his ancestral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.