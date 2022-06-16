Terry Dewayne Sitz, 65, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his residence. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 under the Evergreen Cemetery Open Air Chapel. Masonic graveside services will be conducted by Roan Oak Masonic Lodge. The Rev. Allen Gifford will officiate the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the graveside service. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Armstrong, Paul Green, Larry Slagle, Tommy Crossley, Shane Carpenter and Ryan Sitz.
Terry was born on Nov. 29, 1956 in Paris, a son of George Eldon and Yvonne Partridge Sitz.
He worked for Allen Gifford at Topline Hydraulics, was a 1974 graduate of North Lamar High School and was of the Baptist faith. He was a 32nd degree Mason and was a member of Roan Oak Masonic Lodge # 860 A.F. & A.M. Terry was a ham radio operator and loved fishing.
He is survived by his mother, Yvonne Sitz; two brothers, Kyle Sitz and wife, Jennifer and Greg Sitz;and a nephew, Ryan Sitz.
His father preceded him in death.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
