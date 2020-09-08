Good morning, Red River Valley!
An abnormally strong late summer cold front is on the way, but is not expected to arrive in the valley until later in the day Wednesday. Ahead of the front, low pressure to our south will caused increased rain chances there and a slight chance for us.
There's a 10% chance we'll see showers and thunderstorms today after 5 p.m. Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny day with a high near 88 - not too much unlike the past few days. There is a bump in rain chances tonight to 20% as we'll see increasing clouds and a low of around 72 degrees.
Rain chance continue to increase heading into Wednesday, up to 40%, and mainly expected after 8 a.m. It'll be a mostly cloudy day with a high near 87. As the cold front makes its way into our counties, the 40% chance for rain will continue and the low will fall to around 69 degrees.
While no severe weather is expected in the storms that do pop up, there are chances for strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service warns.
Have a great Tuesday!
