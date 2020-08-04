Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're waking up to a 20% chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to accompany a mostly sunny day with a high near 88. Winds will come from the north northeast as a front stalls out to our south. At some point today, the front is expected to move toward the north, and that could help to produce isolated evening showers. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 69.
That will lead us into Wednesday, which is carrying a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, again expected between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 89. As evening falls, so will the chance for showers, just to 20%, and again expected after 2 a.m. The night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low near 72.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
