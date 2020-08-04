Tuesday Weather.jpg
Isolated showers and storms are possible across parts of North Texas Tuesday morning, though most locations will likely remain rain/storm-free. This activity is expected to weaken by the afternoon. Additional isolated showers and storms may develop Tuesday afternoon over the Brazos Valley and parts of southern East Texas. Severe weather is not expected. Highs will climb into the upper 80s along the Red River to near 100 degrees across Central Texas.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley!

We're waking up to a 20% chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to accompany a mostly sunny day with a high near 88. Winds will come from the north northeast as a front stalls out to our south. At some point today, the front is expected to move toward the north, and that could help to produce isolated evening showers. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 69. 

That will lead us into Wednesday, which is carrying a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, again expected between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 89. As evening falls, so will the chance for showers, just to 20%, and again expected after 2 a.m. The night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low near 72. 

Enjoy your Tuesday!

The Week Ahead.jpg
Hot and mostly dry weather is expected through the week. The exception will be Monday in North Texas, when a cold front will pass through, keeping highs only in the low 90s. The rest of the week will see temperatures climbing back into the upper 90s, with a few spots hitting 100 F. Rain chances will be low for the most part, though a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible north of I- 20 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.