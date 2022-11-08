Brandon Ryan Hutchins, of Martindale, Texas, a beloved husband, father of two, friend of many went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 30, 2022 at the age of 48 in San Antonio, Texas.
Brandon was born to Mike and Vicky Hutchins in Paris, Texas. He was a graduate of Paris High School. Then after obtaining his Journeyman Electrical License, he established Double Barrel Construction.
Brandon and his love, Jennifer, were married in 1999 and remained so for the rest of his life. Brandon and Jennifer brought two beautiful children into the world, Elizabeth Lee and Colton Michael.
Brandon was an avid hunter and sportsman who cherished his time at the ranch with family and friends. He had an infectious laugh and a smile that would light up a room. His heart was as big as they come and he was willing to help anyone who needed it.
Brandon is preceded in death by his father, Mike Hutchins; along with his grandparents, Russell and Ruby Hutchins and George and Mary Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Elizabeth; son, Colton; mother, Vicky; brother and sister-in-law, Clint and Amber Hutchins; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee and Arlene Wheeler; as well as, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
At Brandon’s request, a private celebration of life, for close family and friends, is planned at a later date to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.