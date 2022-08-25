Catherine Marie Haney King, 96, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Paris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Petty Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael King officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Catherine, the daughter of George Haney and Bertie Gray Haney, was born on Aug. 20, 1926, in Lamar County.
Her father passed away when she was six years old. Her mother married Jack Alston, who raised her and taught her many valuable lessons of life.
She was a wonderful seamstress and worked at Hollywood Vassarette until the factory closed. She then worked as a seamstress in Roxton.
Catherine was a faithful member of Belmont Baptist Church until her health failed. She taught children’s Sunday school class. Her impact on the spiritual development of Michael was enormous.
Catherine had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a loving and caring mother and had a great love for her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Hugh King, whom she married on Aug. 1, 1964, building 53 years of memories before his death on Jan. 28, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandsons, Isaac Cleere and Frederick King; great-grandsons, Joshua Unger and William King; a daughter-in-law, Sharon King; a sister, Clora Jane Alston; three brothers, James Haney, Ray Alston and Jesse Alston.
Survivors include four children, David King, Cathy Cleere and husband, Jack, Daniel King and wife, Janet and Michael King and wife, Carol; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
