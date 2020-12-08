The third-grade Gifted and Talented students at Everett Elementary are preparing for the Destination Imagination virtual competition this spring.
In preparation, GT teacher Lara Fendley has her students complete instant challenges that are task or performance based. The challenges require the students to work together to come up with solutions and presentations in a short time frame.
Destination Imagination is a globally based program that believes when an educational experience is hands-on, collaborative and fun, students are excited and empowered to take their learning to the next level. DI provides unique educational experiences across project-based challenges that include Technical, Scientific, Engineering, Fine Arts, Improvisational, Service Learning and Early Learning.
This learner-focused methodology empowers students to take the lead and provides a framework within which they can take risks and learn from failure. DI participants become lifelong problem solvers who are inspired to come up with creative solutions to real-world challenges quickly and collaboratively. Problem solving, team building and a respect for others and their ideas are the foundation of all of the challenges.
