Brenda June Clary, of Flint Michigan, formerly, of Bogota, Texas passed away at her home after a brief illness on Sept. 6, 2020.
Brenda was a very hard worker and was loved by everyone who knew her; she had a great sense of humor and lit up any room. Brenda was an animal lover, an avid reader and puzzler, but most of all she loved spending time with her granddaughter, Phoenix Ember June.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Dale Reynolds; brother, Bill Reynolds; and sister, Destiny Johnson.
Brenda is survived by her mother, Wanda Johnson, of Bogota, Texas; son, Nathan Roberts and wife, Chrissy; granddaughter, Phoenix EmberJune; sister, Patty Morrison and husband, Frank; sister, Cindy Mills; and brother, RC Reynolds and wife, Lori; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family has set up a Go Fund Me page on Facebook to help pay her final expenses.
