Just in time for back to school season, the Texas sales tax holiday weekend returns Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. For school-related items such as clothing, footwear, backpacks and other supplies under $100, all taxes will be waived during the holiday period. 

With the statewide incentive to shop at local businesses, the local community will be helped by the savings, Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said. 

