Just in time for back to school season, the Texas sales tax holiday weekend returns Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. For school-related items such as clothing, footwear, backpacks and other supplies under $100, all taxes will be waived during the holiday period.
With the statewide incentive to shop at local businesses, the local community will be helped by the savings, Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said.
“Tax free weekend is used really to benefit all of these young ones that are going to be headed back to school because now is the time where school clothes are being bought and school supplies are being bought. So it’s going to benefit those parents of kids that are going to be heading back to school,” Allen said.
Allen has school-aged grandchildren himself, and is confident their parents will take advantage of the sales tax holiday. Yet even without school-aged children in the house, the weekend represents a good time to shop for clothes and office supplies.
“Even if somebody doesn’t have a child going to school, that’s a good time to save a little money and buy some clothes or things like that may be needed in the household,” he said.
He anticipates an economic boost over the weekend as a result of the increased spending.
“All of this benefits our business owners, and that’s what we do. We promote buying local, promote shopping local, and hopefully it’ll be a good weekend,” Allen said.
Eighteen states, including Texas, offer a variation of the back-to-school tax free weekend. Most occur in July or August.
For every 8.25 cents charged per dollar in sales tax, local governments receive two cents and the state earns 6.25 cents. For Texas, sales tax is the largest source of state funding, accounting for about 59% of tax collections, the Center Square reported.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.