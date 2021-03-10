Kay Hearn Allen, born on Aug. 25, 1938, entered her eternal reward on March 1, 2021.
Besides the usual home cooked dishes prepared for church families in times of need, Kay served the church in many functions including camp cook, church librarian and one of several instrumental in the development of the family retreat at Mountain Fork and more. In particular, she has been described as a trailblazer in ministry; identifying unmet needs and ways to address them for the wider Paris community during disaster relief with the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ after the Paris tornado of 1982.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; and one child, Chuck.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Smith “Smithy” Allen; daughters, Annetta Thomas, Susan Clark (Jim); sons, Michael Allen (Liz) and David Allen; grandchildren, Kristi Kirkpatrick (Philip), Jonathan Thomas (Kim), Will Thomas (Andrea), Sam Thomas, Jeff Clark (Melanie), Justin Clark, Crystal Clark, Hunter Allen and Harrison Allen; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Reagan, Tony, Gavin and Nixon Clark, Andrew, Lucas, Matthew and Audrey Kirkpatrick, Gavin, Jacob, Sophia, Noah, Lily Grace, EmmaLeigh, Arale, Nathan, Serenity and Oliver Thomas.
Kristi Kirkpatrick and her husband, Philip, deserve special mention for caring for Kay for the past nine or 10 years in their home.
We grieve but not as those who have no hope, for our hope is in the return of Christ who died to save souls and to reconcile us to God.
Memorial service will be on March 12 at 2 p.m. at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, with John Cannon officiating. Family will visit before and after the service.
The family requests no flowers at this time.
Visitors may register in Kay’s Book of Memories at rodenpryor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.