Paris police officers stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of 7th St. NW on Friday. A 44-year-old man, who was a passenger, was identified and found to have an outstanding felony warrant from Dallas County, charging him with forgery of financial instrument. He was booked into the Paris Police Department Jail and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Woman in jail on felony theft warrant
At 9:27 p.m. Friday, a Paris police officer made a traffic stop for an expired registration in the 200 block of 12th St. NW. The driver, a 28-year-old woman, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for a Paris Police Department case reported in August 2020 regarding a theft in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. She was charged with felony state jail theft property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. She was booked into the Paris Police Department Jail and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating fraud complaint
A Paris police officer at 8:42 p.m. Friday was contacted by a complainant of a fraud. The complainant said they were defrauded out of a large sum of money over a period of time by a person misrepresenting themselves as a paralegal working for an attorney. The investigation continues.
Felony charge pending theft case results
A Paris police officer responded to an 11:21 p.m. Friday complaint of wallet theft in the 900 block of 6th St. SE. The suspect has two prior convictions for theft of property and potentially faces a felony state jail theft property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions charge if the case is filed. The investigation continues.
Juvenile detained, released in car theft investigation
At 6:51 p.m. Saturday, Paris police officers were dispatched to a reported car theft int he 500 block of 4th St. NW. The vehicle was later located and a juvenile was detained before being released to a parent.
Two juveniles arrested in alarm case
Police responded to the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue at 1:19 a.m. Monday for an alarm. Tips led to the arrest of two juveniles. Police did not state the charges. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: The Paris Police Department responded to 194 calls for service and arrested nine people during the weekend.
