Fire and rescue

Unlisted Activity

March 15

6:13 to 6:55 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.

Structure Fire/Alarm

March 12

11:29 to 11:36 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.

March 14

9:36 to 9:37 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.

Trash Fire

March 13

9:42 to 9:46 a.m., 315 W. Center St.

March 15

9:16 to 9:17 a.m., 2890 Lewis Lane.

2:35 to 2:36 p.m., 2905 N. Main St.

Grass/Brush Fire

March 13

3:17 to 3:34 p.m., 3900 N. Main St.

First Responder

March 13

2:16 to 2:25 a.m., 820 Bunker St.

7:44 to 7:57 p.m., SE Loop 286/Dawn Drive.

March 14

10:57 to 11:03 a.m., 927 Hearon St.

12:49 to 12:56 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.

3:40 to 3:45 p.m., 3030 E. Houston St.

4:18 to 4:38 p.m., 650 Twin Oaks Lane.

4:43 to 5:19 p.m., 2060 Walker St.

6:18 to 6:28 p.m., 8th Street SE.

11:17 to 11:34 p.m., 1125 NW Loop 286.

11:55 p.m. to midnight, 1161 NW Loop 286.

March 15

10:45 to 10:47 a.m., 10000 Highway 82 W.

8:18 to 8:29 p.m., 1125 Martin Luther King Drive.

March 16

1:34 to 1:47 a.m., 1816 Jackson Court.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

March 12

5:41 to 6:57 p.m., 4000 N. Main St.

March 14

6:25 to 7:50 a.m., 803 8th NE St.

Haz-Mat Incident

March 12

9:58 to 10:11 a.m., 322 3rd St. NW.

March 14

4:09 to 4:40 p.m., 2475 N. Main St.

Public Service

March 12

7:53 a.m. to 2:20 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.

7:54 to 8 a.m., 425 16th St. SW.

March 14

8:09 to 9:34 a.m., 865 DeShong Drive.

12:39 to 12:53 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.

12:44 to 12:54 p.m., 1304 Lamar Ave.

March 15

9:14 to 9:22 a.m., 2615 Ballard Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.