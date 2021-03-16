Unlisted Activity
March 15
6:13 to 6:55 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
Structure Fire/Alarm
March 12
11:29 to 11:36 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
March 14
9:36 to 9:37 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
Trash Fire
March 13
9:42 to 9:46 a.m., 315 W. Center St.
March 15
9:16 to 9:17 a.m., 2890 Lewis Lane.
2:35 to 2:36 p.m., 2905 N. Main St.
Grass/Brush Fire
March 13
3:17 to 3:34 p.m., 3900 N. Main St.
First Responder
March 13
2:16 to 2:25 a.m., 820 Bunker St.
7:44 to 7:57 p.m., SE Loop 286/Dawn Drive.
March 14
10:57 to 11:03 a.m., 927 Hearon St.
12:49 to 12:56 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
3:40 to 3:45 p.m., 3030 E. Houston St.
4:18 to 4:38 p.m., 650 Twin Oaks Lane.
4:43 to 5:19 p.m., 2060 Walker St.
6:18 to 6:28 p.m., 8th Street SE.
11:17 to 11:34 p.m., 1125 NW Loop 286.
11:55 p.m. to midnight, 1161 NW Loop 286.
March 15
10:45 to 10:47 a.m., 10000 Highway 82 W.
8:18 to 8:29 p.m., 1125 Martin Luther King Drive.
March 16
1:34 to 1:47 a.m., 1816 Jackson Court.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
March 12
5:41 to 6:57 p.m., 4000 N. Main St.
March 14
6:25 to 7:50 a.m., 803 8th NE St.
Haz-Mat Incident
March 12
9:58 to 10:11 a.m., 322 3rd St. NW.
March 14
4:09 to 4:40 p.m., 2475 N. Main St.
Public Service
March 12
7:53 a.m. to 2:20 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
7:54 to 8 a.m., 425 16th St. SW.
March 14
8:09 to 9:34 a.m., 865 DeShong Drive.
12:39 to 12:53 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
12:44 to 12:54 p.m., 1304 Lamar Ave.
March 15
9:14 to 9:22 a.m., 2615 Ballard Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.