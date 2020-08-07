Good morning, Red River Valley!

With a subtropical high dominating North Texas weather today into Saturday, we can expect to see temperatures near or slightly above normal and rain chances near zero. Today will be partly sunny with a high near 95 as the heat index value climbs to 104 degrees. Winds will come from the south southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Those winds are likely to continue into the overnight period, which should be mostly clear with a low around 74.

Saturday will be sunny and clear, with a high near 96. The heat index value will return to around 103 degrees as winds die down a bit to 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night is likely to be mostly clear with a low around 75. 

Enjoy this beautiful start to the weekend!

The heat will continue through the weekend as highs reach the triple digits in some locations. Heat index values will range from 100-104 degrees, with some locations reaching 106. Make sure to take the necessary precautions to prevent heat related illnesses.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

