Good morning, Red River Valley!
With a subtropical high dominating North Texas weather today into Saturday, we can expect to see temperatures near or slightly above normal and rain chances near zero. Today will be partly sunny with a high near 95 as the heat index value climbs to 104 degrees. Winds will come from the south southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Those winds are likely to continue into the overnight period, which should be mostly clear with a low around 74.
Saturday will be sunny and clear, with a high near 96. The heat index value will return to around 103 degrees as winds die down a bit to 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night is likely to be mostly clear with a low around 75.
Enjoy this beautiful start to the weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.