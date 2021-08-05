An increasing number of Red River Valley residents are testing positive with active cases of Covid-19 as the region lags behind state and national averages for the number of vaccinated residents.
Active case counts have been rising quickly for about a week, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warn that all of Northeast Texas is experiencing high levels of community transmission.
Lamar County’s active cases on Wednesday rose to 195 and Delta’s was up to 19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Red River County’s active case count rose from 13 on July 22 to 53 on Wednesday, according to the state’s data. Active cases in Fannin County nearly doubled from last week to 48 on Monday. On Wednesday, the count rose to 51.
Also rising are the region’s Trauma Service Area hospitalization rates. The rate for Trauma Service Area F, which includes Paris, Clarksville, Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Texarkana and Mount Pleasant, rose on Tuesday to 15.65% for the first time since early February. At that time, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered business capacity limits and closures if the hospitalization rate was above 15%. Businesses in Lamar, Red River and Delta counties were affected for about a month. The governor has since said there will be no more state mandates regardless of hopsitalization rate, saying instead it’s time to rely on “personal responsibility.” Tuesday’s hospitalization rate was up from 8.03% on July 28, according to the state’s data. The state health department also reported 15 available ICU beds in TSA F on Wednesday.
The hospitalization rate for TSA E, which includes Fannin County and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, on Tuesday rose to 11.83%, up from 8.47% on July 28, the state’s data shows. There were 95 available ICU beds on Wednesday.
“As of (Tuesday), there are zero rooms in the Fannin County hospital, (Texoma Medical Center) hospital. They are full. Grayson County has two available, staffed, adult ICU rooms. Collin County has 17 available, staffed, adult ICU rooms. Denton has three available ICU rooms. Dallas has 22. So, what we’re seeing in Hunt County — Hunt County has zero. So, what we’re seeing is a little bit of an uptick,” Fannin County Judge Randy Moore reported to commissioners Tuesday, adding not all ICU beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients.
The number of Covid-19 related deaths in Lamar County on Monday rose by one to 116 as the Paris-Lamar County Health District reported the death of a 75-year-old man. There have been 109 Covid-19 related deaths in Fannin County, 38 in Red River County and 14 in Delta County, according to the state’s data.
The Red River Valley region has lagged behind the state and national averages for the number of vaccinated residents. Nationally, about 189.9 million Americans, or 57%, have been vaccinated. Statewide, 44% of Texans were fully vaccinated by Tuesday while just 28.5% of Lamar County residents, 27.7% of Red River County residents, 29.8% of Fannin County residents and 24.9% of Delta County residents were fully vaccinated, according to state information reported by The Texas Tribune.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District is offering free vaccines to anyone age 12 and up with no appointment needed. Call 903-715-0422 or visit 1128 Clarksville St., Ste. 150, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It also will conduct a Covid-19 vaccine clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at First Christian Church’s White Fellowship Hall. There will be refreshments and vaccine recipients will be registered to receive gift certificates as door prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.