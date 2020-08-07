Frances "Nana" Toon

Frances Marlene Toon, of Covington Texas, died on Monday, Aug. 3 2020, at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Cleburne.
She was born on Oct. 17 1936 in Waverly, Missouri, the youngest of eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Frank Toon; daughter, Betty Toon; daughters and son-in-laws, Kathy Cathey and Carl, of Alvarado, Texas and Lisa Kennison and Don, of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Kimberly Toon, Frank Kennison, Taylor Kennison and John Flores Jr.; one great-grandson, James Kennison; brother, Edward James; and sister, Grace Derleth, of St. Louis, Missouri.
Frank Kennison wrote: The Lord called on the most beautiful angel when he brought my grandmother home, on Monday 8/3. She was, in every sense of the word, Motherly. Mother of three, grandmother of four, great-grandmother of one, but "Nana" to all. When you were at Nana's, it was just known that you would be completely spoiled, and probably gain a few pounds.
She was the most genuine soul you could ever meet. She took care of everyone and made sure nobody was left out. I mean, making Christmas trays for every department of HEB: everyone. There really should be an official statistic of how many diets she has ruined across Central Texas.
It seemed that the world threw everything it had at you, but you fought through it all. It's so hard to believe that you are gone, but I find peace in knowing that you can rest easy.
