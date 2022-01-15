Pastor Jack Marvin Hoskins Sr., 81, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the United Pentecostal Church with the Rev. Pat Spinks officiating. Burial will follow in East Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Jack, the son of Joseph Wendell Hoskins and Edith Mae Pugh Hoskins, was born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Sonora, Texas.
After graduating from Wink High School in Wink, Texas, he joined the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked many years in the oil fields in Texas and overseas. Through his 56 years as a follower of Christ, he was a faithful minister of Jesus. From 1986 to 1998, Jack was the pastor at Christian Fellowship Church in Paris.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Wendell Hoskins; his mother, Edith Mae Wood; a son, Joseph Jack Hoskins; two granddaughters, Brandy and Anita Hoskins; a sister, Sandra Vaughn; and three brothers, Joe Leon Hoskins, Larry D. Hoskins and Danny Hoskins.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Laura Lee Hoskins; six children, Joseph Earl Hoskins and wife, Chelise, Janie Elizabeth Hoskins and husband, William Broome Sr., LaQuita Lynn Gumm and husband, Terry, Jackie Lee Hoskins, Jack Marvin Hoskins Jr. and wife, Tracy and David Ray Hoskins and wife, Rachel. Jack had 19 grandchildren, Carol Ann Epperson, Deborah Fisher, Mandy Hoskins, Kristin Hoskins, Brandon Hoskins, Jennifer Herrmann, Jackie Gean Broome, Kallyn Cripps, Kimberlyn Askins, Kyle Gumm, Karly Gumm, Kynzi Gumm, Melody Bofferding, Mason Helmer, Stevy Hoskins, Jackson Hoskins, Hudson Hoskins, Holden Hoskins and Finn Hoskins. He had 24 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marie Lynn Jacobs; along with many nieces and nephews whom he loved faithfully; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Brandon Hoskins, Mason Helmer, Kyle Gumm, Hudson Hoskins, Holden Hoskins, Jackson Hoskins and Finn Hoskins.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like Jack’s memory to be honored by reading and sharing the Word of God.
