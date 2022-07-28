2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

The Paris Junior College Board of Regents on Wednesday held a workshop to discuss the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and much of the discussion centered on possibly adding workforce training at the school’s Greenville campus.

PJC President Pam Anglin spoke about a potential partnership with an aerospace company and government contractor in the Greenville area, in which PJC will identify the company’s training needs and then develop a dual-credit training program for high school students.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.