The Paris Junior College Board of Regents on Wednesday held a workshop to discuss the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and much of the discussion centered on possibly adding workforce training at the school’s Greenville campus.
PJC President Pam Anglin spoke about a potential partnership with an aerospace company and government contractor in the Greenville area, in which PJC will identify the company’s training needs and then develop a dual-credit training program for high school students.
“We’re seeing more and more now, that companies that have lots of employment, schools tailor training directly for them,” she said. “We’ve already done something similar here in Paris with our trailer manufacturers.”
The potential program would also include workforce training for mechatronics, HVAC repair, electrical work and another in-demand industry yet to be determined, Anglin said.
Looking at the long-term viability of the college, Anglin said setting up a workforce training program at their Greenville location is imperative.
“Long term, Greenville is the difference-maker in whether or not PJC can continue to operate,” she said. “If we don’t do something to increase their workforce numbers, we are sunk. … The world has changed, and we need to change with it.”
The program will bring in hundreds of new students, Anglin estimated. She said the program will also bring in additional state funding.
“The revenue that will generate would more than offset the costs to teach those programs.”
Anglin added that moving to add the workforce program should be done sooner rather than later, as other schools will do so if they wait too long.
“Hunt County is waiting to swoop in and do it themselves if we wait too long,” the school president said. “Right now, schools everywhere are creating these programs as industries need these types of employees.”
In total, PJC’s projected expenditures on the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget were listed at $32,348,931, with projected revenue listed at $32,985,236.
Of those expenditures, $3,243,947 is budgeted for salaries across the various general academic programs the school offers, and $3,248,471 is budgeted for the school’s vocational programs. Board member Clifton Wilkerson asked how PJC’s salaries for professors compares to other schools, and Anglin responded that the college’s salaries are slightly higher than other schools in the Northeast Texas region, but are still slightly below many of the schools more to the west of Paris, including the metroplex.
The school’s proposed budget for plant costs — which includes building and grounds maintenance, custodial services and transportation — is set at $2,594,837.
And the proposed budget for the Athletics Department is listed at $618,845.
Anglin spoke about the school potentially expanding its revenue base in the future due to work being done by the statewide Commission on Community College Funding, of which state representative Gary VanDeaver is a member, that could allow PJC to receive funding from the areas served by the school’s other campuses in Greenville and Sulphur Springs.
“They’re not going to tax everyone, because that would require a constitutional amendment,” Anglin said. “I don’t know that they’re going to tax anyone. But they’re looking at additional ways to fund community college and equalize things.”
