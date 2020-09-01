All churches, small groups and individuals are being welcomed to attend an Encompass Prayer event at 4 p.m. Sept. 13.
The vision is to have enough people come together to spread out around Loop 286 to pray facing inward toward the city followed by a time of prayer facing outward to other areas of Lamar County.
Those who wish to participate are asked to meet between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the parking lot of The Home Depot, 3120 NE Loop 286 in Paris. After the prayers around the loop, at 4:30 p.m., participants may gather at the Pavilion beside the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris, for a time of joint worship.
An Encompass T-shirt is available for purchase through Printworks. The link to the shirt is available on Encompass’s Facebook page. A T-shirt is not required to participate, organizers said.
A planning meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the park in Reno. For information, contact Rhonda Reed 903-272-0716, JW Davidson 903-227-7620 or reach out on the Encompass Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.