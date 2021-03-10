Billy Joe Alexander, 91, of Sumner passed away on March 9, 2021, at Texas Health Alliance Hospital.
A graveside service has been set for Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Pyles Cemetery, with Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home conducting. Interment will follow at 12 p.m.
Billy Joe Alexander was born on Sept. 2, 1929 to Howard Taft Alexander and Lily Mae Rose.
He fought in the Korean War. After being released from the Military he worked at General Motors as a painter.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Craig Alexander and Billy Howard Alexander; daughter, Brenda Gail Britt; grandchildren, Brian Craig Alexander, Crystal Dejona Allen, Matthew Logan Alexander and Cody Christopher Alexander; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Dean Alexander; parents; a son-in-law, Glen Weldon Britt; and a granddaughter, Brittney Dawn Alexander.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the food bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.