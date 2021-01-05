Paris Regional Medical Center is ringing in 2021 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 8 pounds and measuring 20 inches, Emersyn was born to parents Elma and Johnny on Friday at 7:52 a.m.
Paris Regional Medical Center’s Women’s Center is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. The Center offers private labor rooms and lactation services both in hospital and through the outpatient clinic. Paris Regional Medical Center is a Baby Friendly Hospital and has qualified for the Texas Ten Step Designation for the fourth year in a row. Our Level I Nursery has recently expanded its Special Care Nursery abilities by adding three Bubble CPAP machines.
“Our clinical and support staff are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for moms and babies,” said Mandie Watson, interim director of women’s and children’s services. “It is one of our great privileges to help our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way.”
The new parents received a welcome basket of baby items donated by Paris Baby in Downtown Paris, including a keepsake onesie commemorating Emersyn’s arrival as the first baby to be delivered at PRMC in 2021.
PRMC’s Women’s Center is located within the hospital at 865 DeShong Drive in Paris. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please call 903-737-3232 or visit ParisRegionalMedical.com.
