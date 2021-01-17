JAN. 14 to JAN. 15
First Responder-Paris
Jan. 14
8:28 to 8:40 a.m., 2030 Culbertson St.
12:30 to 12:31 p.m., 345 6th St. SE.
12:32 to 12:32 p.m., 1335 26th St. SE.
12:33 to 12:34 p.m., 2890 Lewis Lane.
12:35 to 12:35 p.m., 1335 26th St. SE.
4:52 to 5:09 p.m., 701 10th St. SE.
5:09 to 5:27 p.m., 501 8th St. NE.
5:19 to 5:26 p.m., 2619 NE Loop 286.
7:43 to 9:04 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
Jan. 14
6:48 to 7:01 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
Vehicle Crash
with Injury
Jan. 14
3:39 to 3:59 p.m., Grand Avenue/Clarksville Street.
3:52 to 4 p.m., 2660 N. Main St.
