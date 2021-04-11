North Lamar High School’s UIL academic teams competed at the District 15 AAAA meet March 24. The top three places of each event and the first place teams will go on to compete at region.
Teams advancing are Current Issues and Events, coached by Steven Jones, and Literary Criticism, coached by Dr. Linda Winfrey. Individuals advancing to region from Current Issues and Events are Hunter Steelman, second place, and Evan Saffle, sixth place. Individuals from Literary Criticism are Elonia Allmon, second place, Kelsey Garrett, third place, and Rachael Laughlin, fourth place.
Teams placing second are Accounting, coached by Yvonne Parson, and Number Sense, coached by Amy Norwood.
Individuals advancing to the region competition in April are Hunter Steelman, who placed second in Current Issues and Events, Elonia Allmon, who placed second in Literary Criticism, Kelsey Garrett, who placed third in Literary Criticism, Donato Corvino, who placed second in Mathematics, second in Number Sense and second in Science.
Others who placed in Accounting at district are Will Culbertson, fourth place, Asaria Pendergraft, fifth place, and Evan Saffle, sixth place. Evan also placed sixth in Current Issues and Events.
North Lamar placed second overall in the meet. Pleasant Grove placed first, Paris placed third, Gilmer placed fourth, Liberty-Eylau placed fifth and Pittsburg place sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.