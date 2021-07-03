Michael Steven Ross, 32, of Wills Point, Texas, and Cory Don Davis, 32, of Blossom, were arrested at 6:26 p.m. Thursday on pedestrian traffic violations.
Officers found the pair had walked away from their vehicle and committed the violations. They gave officers consent to search the vehicle and officers found marijuana and three types of pills that neither had a prescription to have. Both were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug.
Both were placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigate burglary/thefts
Paris police responded to several reports of thefts/burglaries on Thursday.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of NE Loop 286 at 11:45 a.m. The victim reported someone had stolen a zero turn lawn mower from the business sometime after the business closed on June 30.
At 1:43 p.m. Thursday, Paris police met with the victim of a burglary of a building in the 800 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim reported they were using the house as storage and someone broke out a window on the door to gain access. Several items were moved but the only item that could be identified as stolen was an “old timey” aluminum tea kettle.
Another burglary occurred in the 700 block of W. Sherman Street and was reported on Thursday at 2:27 p.m., when the owner arrived and found that someone had pried the front door open and had stolen some hand tools.
All of the above incidents are under investigation.
Calls For Service: Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested 4 persons on Thursday.
