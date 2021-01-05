The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission approved a plat revision of 2.94 acres in the 2800 block of Fitzhugh Avenue during a brief meeting Monday night.
Originally subdivided as two lots, the revision divides the property owned by Donald Lewis, of Paris, into three lots.
Other than the approval of minutes from a Dec. 7 meeting, the plat revision was the only action item on the agenda.
